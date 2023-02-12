IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI trailed Kolawole Samson Aremu Sanusi, a graduate of the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye, who was seen in a viral video having a mental challenge but giving details about various mineral deposits in the state which he said he was able to know with the aid of his feet, to his base in Abeokuta and the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Ever since videos of Kolawole Samson Aremu Sanusi (KSA as he is fondly called) where he spoke about perceived locations of mineral deposits off-hand went viral on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, there has been non-stop discussion about his state of mind and well-being.

The question in everyone’s mind is how someone who purportedly was the best student in his set at the university and with an ability to retain such vast knowledge of names, places and events should be left alone to wander the streets of the state capital unkempt.

More and more Nigerians have called for his proper care as he was shabbily dressed, without footwear in the videos while some said he may be having mental health challenges.

In one of the videos posted by Joy Boy Abiodun on TikTok, Samson, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry at the Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye), told available listeners about his time as a pastor in Lagos and his “connections” with the country’s “big men” home and abroad.

Findings led Sunday Tribune to Ijemo-Itoko road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state capital where the videos were shot. The spot was less than two kilometres from Samson’s house at Arinlese.

Joy Boy Abiodun, whose real name is Morenikeji, told Sunday Tribune that he recorded the videos which later went viral because he was fascinated by Samson’s assertions and knowledge of the nation’s history and location of mineral deposits, among others.

He noted that the day the video was made was not the first time he would see Samson, adding that he was a frequent face at the Ijemo-Itoko road.

According to him, Samson was discussing with Morenikeji’s neighbour who barely paid attention to him. He said what interested him was the moment Samson mentioned Wizkid in his monologue. Upon a closer look, he thereafter spoke about locations of solid mineral deposits in the country and other issues.

“I just felt he needed to be taken care of and that was why I made the video that is trending around town as a call for help,” Morenikeji said.

A few hours after Morenikeji posted the videos on Tiktok, Samson became a viral sensation as the videos appeared on other social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.





Two days after the viral videos were posted, his house located at Arinlese area of the state capital went up in flames before officials of the Ogun State Fire Service put out the fire. An occupant of the house was said to have set a paper on fire before it spread to other parts of the house.

It was that same Friday, January 27, that Samson was taken from the area by his relatives who took him to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, for medical attention where he spent about six days before he was discharged on Thursday, February 2, and referred to another facility.

Sources close to the family told Sunday Tribune that he may be suffering from Schizophrenia, a mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally.

At the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Sunday Tribune learnt that about eight of his former colleagues in secondary school in Surulere, Lagos and at the university who had seen Samson’s viral videos and heard of his plight came to visit him and show their support for his rehabilitation.

When Sunday Tribune visited the razed house penultimate Saturday, the building was already undergoing rehabilitation works as workers were seen moving building materials around.

From there Sunday Tribune visited the rehabilitation centre where 51-year-old Samson was referred to in another area of the town.

Samson sauntered out of a large hall housing other patients. He was led out by a nurse in a blue scrub to meet his family members and friends whom Sunday Tribune accompanied to the facility.

During interactions, he denied being the overall best student in Industrial Chemistry during his set which graduated from OSU (now OOU) in February 1997.

“When we write tests or exams, there were people who outscored me. Adeola Khadijah Onanuga and Kunle Solaru, and Jamiu Onafowokan were my closest friends in school. Adeola and Kunle were the best but sometimes, the duo said I’m actually the best in the class save for politics by teachers when grading scripts.

“Our most difficult subject was Stereochemistry which was taught by Professor Sosanwo. Prof Elueze taught us Geology. Elueze was the first person to intimate me about Itakpe where iron ore deposits are. It is one of the reasons I walk barefoot today so that I can know which land has solid minerals,” he said.

He told those present that he knew he’ll come back to live in Abeokuta since he saw it in a vision in 2006.

“I used to live in a flat at Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos State, before I was given the notice to leave in February 2007,” he noted.

Upon learning about our reporter’s identity, the nurse who had aided him out of the hall quickly pointed out that any media enquiries should be directed to the management of the hospital.

When asked about his official diagnosis in the presence of Samson’s elder sister, the nurse and another official of the facility told Sunday Tribune that they were not at liberty to disclose personal information relating to patients.

Samson’s elder sister, Moriliat Sanusi, who is a private school teacher, noted that Samson’s episodes started in 2010 and he was taken to a facility at Ibara where “they diagnosed him and gave him drugs.”

When asked about Samson’s immediate family, Mrs Sanusi said: “He isn’t married. He got separated from his partner before they were able to settle down and marry.”

She noted that taking care of him in the past week alone when he moved between the two facilities gulped over N300,000.

According to her, it was suggested at Aro that Samson should spend about two months at the new facility. “After that, we’re hoping to take him home and care for him,” she added.

She pleaded with well-spirited Nigerians to assist the family in taking proper care of him. She said: “We are praying for God’s grace over him. When he gets well, we’re hoping to integrate him into the society by getting a job.”

