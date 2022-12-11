Sammie Okposo for burial December 15

Family of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has released his burial arrangements which will kick off December 13 with farewell praise party and industry tributes.

Okposo who was said to have died in his sleep on November 25 was a popular music figure in Nigeria and beyond. Some of his colleagues expressed shock at the sudden death of the Wellu Wellu singer who was had planned a music tour of Europe and concert in Nigeria in the coming weeks.

According to a statement released by the family, a service of songs will be held at House on Rock church on December 14 while his interment will be held on Thursday December 15.

The family stated that the interment session would only be observed by close family members as attendance would be strictly by invitation.

There will also be an outing service on Sunday December 18 at the Logic church in Lekki, Lagos State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE