Saluting the skies’ unsung heroes

AS we tinker about the air incident involving Air Peace flight P47190 which veered off runway at the Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo International Airport in Port Harcourt last Sunday morning. I take a moment to ponder what could be flickering through the mind of the man behind the rudder at the cockpit, as that struggle to safety ensued.

Acknowledging these men and women who navigate the skies, ensuring the safety of millions of passengers and crew members worldwide is worthwhile. Pilots are the unsung heroes of the aviation industry, and their dedication, expertise, and commitment to safety are truly remarkable.

According to research, pilots undergo rigorous training, accumulating thousands of hours of flight experience before taking the controls of a commercial airliner. A study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted the importance of pilot training and expertise in ensuring aviation safety.

The research emphasises that pilots must possess a unique combination of skills, including situational awareness, decision-making, and communication. These skills are honed through extensive training programs, simulator exercises, and recurrent assessments.

Moreover, pilots operate in a high-stress environment, where split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.

Research by the Aviation Safety Network reveals that human error is a leading cause of aviation accidents, underscoring the critical role pilots play in ensuring safe flight operations.

Despite these challenges, pilots remain vigilant, adhering to strict safety protocols and regulations to safeguard passengers and crew.

The impact of pilots on the global economy cannot be overstated. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the aviation industry supports over 65 million jobs worldwide, generating $2.7 trillion in economic activity. Pilots are the linchpins of this industry, facilitating global connectivity, trade, and tourism.

As we salute pilots today and always, we also acknowledge the sacrifices they make. Long hours, time away from family, and the physical and mental demands of flying, all take a toll on pilots’ well-being.

Research by the Aerospace Medical Association highlights the importance of pilot health and wellness, emphasising the need for regular medical check-ups, healthy lifestyles, and stress management techniques.

Despite these challenges, these icons remain eternally committed to their profession, driven by a passion for flying and a sense of responsibility to their passengers and crew.

A survey by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) revealed that pilots found their motivation in a sense of camaraderie, pride in their work, and the thrill of navigating the skies.

The incident involving the Air Peace aircraft was a reminder of the challenges faced by pilots and the importance of understanding the complexities of their job.

Airmen are trained to handle complex situations, and they do not take unnecessary risks. When a pilot lands an aircraft, they consider various factors, including weather conditions, runway surface, and aircraft performance.

It is therefore essential we approach these incidents with caution and await the outcome of the findings already being conducted by the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the licensed body given the mandate to unveil the cause of that incident.

By supporting our pilots and recognising their critical role in the aviation industry, we can work towards a safer and more efficient air travel system for all.

And the pilots’ union and other aviation stakeholders have a critical role to play in promoting aviation safety and supporting pilots.

Working together, we can ensure that pilots receive the training and resources they need to perform their duties safely and efficiently. This includes providing pilots with access to the latest technology and training methods, as well as promoting a culture of safety within the industry.

Ultimately, the safety of air travel depends on the professionalism and expertise of pilots. By supporting our pilots and recognising their critical role in the aviation industry, we will be working towards a safer and more efficient air travel system for all.

As we move forward, it is essential that we prioritise aviation safety and provide pilots with the resources and support they need to perform their duties safely and efficiently.

As the present administration seemingly push to give a beautiful face to the sector, we should extend heartfelt appreciation to our pilots, for their dedication, expertise, and commitment to safety. Your work is truly remarkable, and we are grateful for the privilege of flying with you.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

To all the pilots out there, we salute you for your tireless efforts, your professionalism, and your unwavering commitment to safety.

Your contributions to the aviation industry are invaluable, and we look forward to many more years of safe and efficient flight operations.