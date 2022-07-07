Sallah: Travellers laments as fuel scarcity bites harder

Barely two days to Eid-el Kabir celebration, Nigerians traveling for the festival have lamented the heightened fuel scarcity that has impeded their travel plans.

Fuel scarcity which has resurfaced with greater intensity of the last few day has left many travelers and other road users stranded on the roads, with vehicle owners spending several hours queuing at filling stations.

A Muslim traveler, Yakub Rahman said he boarded a bus going to Ilorin from Ojodu Berger around 7a.m, but two hours later, the bus is still on the queue at NNPC filling station in Mowe Ibafo.

“My aim was to get to Ilorin around 12 pm, that was why I left home my home at Ogba for Ojodu Berger park as early as possible. But up till this moment that I’m talking to you, as you can see, our bus is still on the queue here at NNPC Ibafo, with no hope of us getting fuel anytime soon.

“It is only God that knows when I will be getting to Ilorin today considering the fact that there will still be traffic on the road,” he said.

Another disappointed traveler, Omolabake Hassan, who was very displeased at the situation of things, wondered why travelers had to spend useful hours for their journey on the queue to get fuel.

“The situation in this country is getting out of hand. Nothing seems to be working in this country except corruption. Imagine we have spent more than three hours here at NNPC filling station in Ibafo. Yet, it is not our turn.

“The saddest part is, there is a lack of orderliness at the filling station and some cars are shunting the queue and disrupting the process.

“About three hours of my life has been wasted inside a bus waiting to get fuel. I’m very angry right now because I have a programme to attend in Ogbomosho by noon today, but apparently, I won’t be able to make it.”

She, however, appealed to the Buhari-led government to find a solution to the fuel scarcity as a matter of urgency, especially at festive periods.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Tribune earlier reported that the federal government has announced that fuel queue will remain until deregulation is done.