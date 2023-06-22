Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the immediate payment of June salary to the State and Local Government staff, teachers as well as pensioners across the state.

This is in fulfilment of his campaign promise of ensuring prompt payment of salaries.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Sokoto State Governor, Malam Abubakar Bawa.

The gesture is aimed at ensuring that civil servants across the State celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el- Kabir festivities with ease.

The Governor further reassured the workers in the state of his administration his unequivocal commitment to revive the lost glory of civil service by ensuring the welfare of the workers at all times.

The Governor, therefore, called on the civil servants in the State to reciprocate the uncommon gesture by being punctual, sincere and dedicated to their work.

Aliyu also appealed to the people of the State to continue to pray for the present administration to succeed in meeting their yearnings and aspirations.