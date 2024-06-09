A member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Aminu Jaji, has purchased 3,000 rams for distribution to his constituents and the All Progressive Congress (APC) executives, members and vulnerable households in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Jaji’s Coordinating Committee, Aliyu Abubakar, issued in Gusau on Saturday.

According to Abubakar, Jaji, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Funds has also earmarked N250 million for distribution to individuals, orphans and vulnerable groups across the state as Eid-el-Kabir welfare packages.

He said that Jaji’s constituency, Kaura-Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas are to receive special packages of both rams and cash.

“This is an annual gesture aimed to assist Muslim faithful especially the APC members and less-privileged families to perform sacrifices and celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival in a happy mood.

“The beneficiaries also include state, local government and ward executives of the party, party elders and prominent persons in the state and former political office holders.

“Other beneficiaries include former local government council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, former Councillors as well as APC associations, among others.

“Also to benefit from the gesture are Islamic scholars, orphans, youths and women APC support groups, among others,” Abubakar explained.

He quoted Jaji as calling on the Muslims to use the first 10 days of Zulhijjah and Eid-el-Kabir period to intensify prayers for sustainable peace and stability in the state as well as the country. (NAN)

