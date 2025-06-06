Sallah: Pelican Valley felicitates Muslims, urges care for widows, children

As Muslims in Nigeria and around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, Pelican Valley has saluted the Muslim Ummah, including its clients in Nigeria and the diaspora, on the celebration, praying that this important festival may usher peace, love, progress and unity to all and the nation, Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday morning, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley Ltd, said the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir should remind humanity of the importance of sacrifice, compassion, kindness and prompt them to act accordingly.

Adeyemo said: “As we commemorate the willingness and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, we are once again reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness.

“I, therefore, urge all Muslims and Nigerians in general to embody these virtues, foster a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation to uplift our nation, and remember the widows, children and downtrodden members of the society with love and care during this sacred cerebration.

“Let us also use this occasion to promote harmony, patience, diligence, integrity, national unity, and development. May Allah bless Nigeria and grant us peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, Nigerian foremost real firm and Oko Opo Foundation, I say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims and our clients at home and abroad.”