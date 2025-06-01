Sallah: Pantami Foundation donates N66m, 162 animals to underprivileged in Gombe, Abuja

In a major philanthropic gesture to support the less privileged during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Professor Isa Pantami Foundation has distributed 12 cows, 150 rams, and ₦66 million.

The donations, valued at over ₦170 million, are aimed at easing the burden of Sallah expenses for the poor, orphans, religious scholars, and community stakeholders across Gombe State and Abuja.

The distribution commenced on 1 June 2025 across the 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Gombe State, as well as parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Distribution Committee is chaired by Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar Walama, former Chairman of Dukku Local Government and ex-Commissioner for Local Government in Gombe State.

Walama, a kingmaker in the Gombe Emirate, noted that the donations were made to honour the Foundation’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable groups during religious festivities.

The breakdown of the intervention includes 150 rams valued at ₦49 million—100 allocated for beneficiaries in Gombe and 50 in Abuja—and 12 cows worth ₦15 million, all distributed in Gombe.

Furthermore, a total of ₦66 million in cash was shared among stakeholders, orphans, and the less privileged throughout the 11 LGAs of Gombe.

Committee members coordinating the distribution include notable figures such as Dr Abubakar Saidu, former Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe; Dr Muhammad Bello of Gombe State University; Dr Umar Garba Dokaji; Architect Dahiru Saidu; and Alhaji Adamu Abubakar (Talban Akko).

Others include Muhammad J Tulashi Billiri; Alhaji Muhammad Dandi Balanga; Dr Buhari Magaji Bajoga; Hajiya Aisha Puma; Malama Jamila; Hajiya Uwani; Hon Muhammad Buhari Dalhatu; Alhaji Bappa Abdullahi Ahmad, a retired CBN Director; and Malam Abdulhamid Hassan Shongom.

Beneficiaries across various locations expressed deep gratitude for the gesture, offering prayers for the continued blessings and success of the Foundation and its founder.

The committee has also arranged for additional cows to be slaughtered, with meat distributed during Sallah at the Gombe residence of Professor Pantami, ensuring even more individuals in need are reached.

Established by Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the Foundation is dedicated to supporting education, health, feeding, and mentorship programmes for the underprivileged.

This latest assistance underscores the humanitarian organisation’s broader mission to alleviate hardship and promote social welfare in communities.