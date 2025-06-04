Sallah: Osun Rep donates rams, food items to constituents

In a bold and compassionate move to ensure a joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration for his people, Rep. Bamidele Salam, Member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, has commenced a large distribution of rams, food items, and new clothing across his constituency.

The humanitarian outreach, which is already making waves across Osun State, kicked off in Ede with a strategic and well-coordinated disbursement of relief materials to thousands of families, especially targeting religion leaders, student bodies, the elderly, and low-income households.

Dozens of rams, hundreds of bags of rice, cooking essentials, and festive clothing packages are being distributed to ensure no one is left behind during the sacred Ileya festivities.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Salam said: “Ileya is not just a celebration, it is a symbol of sacrifice, faith, and our collective humanity.

“In these challenging times, we must do more than pray for our people; we must show up for them with action. That is why this intervention is not charity, it is a duty.”

The event was attended by Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Party Stakeholders, and Community Development Associations, who praised the lawmaker’s unmatched consistency in championing the welfare of his constituents.

Many highlighted this year’s outreach as one of the largest in the constituency’s recent memory.

Beyond festive support, the distribution is part of Salam’s wider commitment to responsive and people-centred governance.

His legislative work and constituency engagement have continued to attract widespread praise, including initiatives in education, healthcare, youth development, and infrastructure.

As the distribution progresses within the constituency, the lawmakers called for unity and shared responsibility.

“Let us celebrate in peace, uphold the values of sacrifice and compassion, and continue to build a society where no one is left behind,” he added.

