The Kogi State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,800 officers across the state for the Sallah celebration.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Abdullahi Aliyu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Lokoja.

The statement noted that the commandant, Paul O. Igwebuike, made the deployment in line with Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi’s directive to all the commands to ensure a hitch-free Eid-Adha celebration across the country.

He stated that the State Commandant has ordered the Area Commanders to ensure effective Security coordination of their areas, while Divisional Officers are to mobilise their personnel to ensure peace and security throughout the celebration

According to him, the Commandant has equally directed all component commanders and all special forces to be deployed to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets and infrastructure.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety, and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs. For these obvious reasons, I have directed all area commanders and divisional officers with these responsibilities; therefore, everyone must brace up to discharge their responsibilities satisfactorily,” the commandant stated.

He mandated all formations within the State Command to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible and relevant intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during, and after the celebration to prevent surprises from criminals.

He charged officers to focus on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots, and critical installations to make the festivity a hitch-free one.

The Commandant, however, wishes the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world a peaceful Eidil-Adha celebration.

