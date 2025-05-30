Sallah: NGO offers free haircuts to vulnerable children in Bauchi

Not fewer than 200 children were given free haircuts in Kobi area of Bauchi LGA by an NGO, Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), which is a national transformation movement of the true breed of patriotic Nigerians across the nation and the world.

The free haircuts were given to the children at Filin Dangal under the IBBN Community Development Outreach of free haircuts to vulnerable children, aimed at creating an atmosphere of happiness for the people in the face of the present adverse conditions of living.

Speaking at the outreach, Bauchi State Coordinator of IBBN, Jeremiah Danasabe said that, “We are in this community today to identify with the less privileged, and vulnerable children, including orphans and Almajiris.

“We want to see them looking happy, whatever we can do as a community, organisation to give them maximum happiness, joy and moments of excitement in their lives, we will do.

“We are here to bring hope to the people despite the present hopeless situation. We are encouraging other leaders to do likewise. They should give the vulnerable people whatever they can for a good life.

“What we are doing here today is to give the children free haircuts to make them look good. As you know that we are approaching Sallah, so they need to look good and clean for the festival.

“The times are hard, parents may not have money for things like this for the children. What we are doing now can go a long way in assisting them.”

He said that the initial target was to have 100 children for the haircuts, but because of the response and enthusiasm, the number increased to over 200.

He said, “We will just do as many as possible. Our target is to make the children happy and support their parents and guardians in doing that. We will stop when we attend to the last child.”

An elder in the area, Malam Ibrahim, commended IBBN for the initiative, saying that it was a demonstration of kindness to the children, especially at a time of Sallah when parents don’t have enough money for such things.

He enjoined other organisations and well-to-do individuals to engage in such activities that will bring joy and happiness to people, particularly the less privileged and vulnerable children.

Some of the children expressed happiness and joy over the development, saying that it will make them look good and clean during the Sallah festivities.

Speaking individually, the children wished that from time to time, they would get such free service because some of them have been waiting a long time without having haircuts.

