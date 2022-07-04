Sallah: Jigawa disburses over N1.2bn to retirees, families of deceased civil servants

THE Jigawa State government has disbursed N1.2 billion to families of the deceased and retired civil servants in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board, Alhaji Kamulu Aliyu Musa, while flagging off the payment to the beneficiaries.

The executive secretary explained that the amount covers retirement, death, and death pension balance benefits and eight percent contribution refunds.

Alhaji Musa explained that “the beneficiaries were from the state government, 27 local government councils and local education authorities.”

According to him, “there are 171 workers who retired from local education authorities their money amounted to 400,898,387.19, those retired from state government are 149, to received N406,450,762.25 while that of local government councils are 91, their money is N112,982,020.20.”

He added that “100 families of deceased workers from the state, local governments and local education authorities payment is amounting to N267,329,431.22 and the death pension balance is N27,952,296.72 for 37 beneficiaries.”

The executive secretary said the total beneficiaries are 550 and the grand total amount is N1,215,814,335.15.

