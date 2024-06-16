As Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Kabir across the country, no fewer than six persons were reportedly killed, with more than one hundred persons also abducted as suspected gunmen attacked a community in Sokoto State in the early hours of Sunday.

The Police in Sokoto, through its spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the killing of over six persons and abduction of scores of residents at Tudun Doki In the Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto.

ASP Ahmed Rufai confirmed the attack, saying information about the unfortunate incident is still sketchy. However, the Divisional Police Officer attached to Gwadabawa is leading a team to the community to ascertain casualty figures and restore normalcy.

He, however, said, “Six dead bodies were recovered by a search team, and effort is still ongoing to recover other missing persons.

Local said the suspected 7 gunmen attacked the community as early as 1:30 AM armed with sophisticated weapons and shot at anybody in sight as they abducted many residents in the community.

Gwadabawa, one of the local in the Eastern senatorial district of the state, has not witnessed major security issues and has been relatively peaceful, but only for the clash between a local volunteer vigilante group known as Yan Sakai and some Fulani herders, which was responsible for a series of attacks in the past.