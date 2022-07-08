Sallah: Ekiti Amotekun assures residents of adequate security

By Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
As Muslims faithful celebrate this year’s Sallah, the Ekiti state security network, Amotekun corps, has assured the people that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The Amotekun commandant in Ekiti, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) in a chat with Saturday Tribune noted that his operatives would be conducting a routine patrol, especially at the praying grounds across the state to guarantee the security of lives and property of the Muslim faithful and the entire citizens.

He explained that the Amotekun corps in collaboration with other security agencies in the state would be available to respond to any form of threats, urging the people to go about their celebrations in a peaceful manner and be ready to report any suspicious activities and movements in their areas.

According to him, ” They should go about their normal celebrations. There is no cause for fear of anything. Our operatives will patrol the highways to ensure that the roads are safe.

” People should have the phone numbers of security agencies in their vicinity, not only Amotekun so that in case they notice suspicious actions or faces, they can quickly call and we will network to put the situation under control.

” Nobody should entertain fear, we will be on the highways and patrol the Eid grounds to see that we are close to the places and after the exercise, everybody can go home and enjoy the celebration. We are networking. We are having 24 hours patrol to ensure that Ekiti is safe.

” We will engage in stop and search of some suspicious people and movements. We are not going to do it alone, we are collaborating with other security agencies in the state including the vigilante groups.”

