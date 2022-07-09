Sallah day accident claims one life, injures one in Osun

A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist on Saturday lost his life after he hit a car along Osogbo- Olobu road of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday.

Also, the passenger carried on the back of the motorcycle was seriously injured and is now receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

The incident threw entire residents in the vicinity into a state of unrest.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sources at the scene of the accident, however, told our reporter that the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the officers of the state police command.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been deposited at a nearby hospital mortuary by his family members.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, stated that, “The accident that involved a Toyota Camry occurred when a motorcyclist that wanted to overtake another motorcycle, lost control and in the process, hit a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.”

She said that the rider died on the spot while his passenger sustained injuries. The corpse and the motorcycle were taken by the family of the deceased, while the vehicle involved had been taken to the state traffic office for safekeeping.