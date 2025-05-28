Politics

Sallah celebration: Reps adjourn plenary to June 17

House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to adjourn plenary till 17th June 2025 to commemorate the forthcoming Sallah celebration.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen disclosed this during plenary, however, noted that all Committee activities will continue.

According to him, the House in conjunction with the Senate is to suspend plenary activities.

The adjournment is coming barely 12 hours before the commemoration of the May 29 Democracy Day celebration.

Recall the 10th session of the House of Representatives was inaugurated on the 13th June, 2023.

