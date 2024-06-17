The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has urged the Muslim faithful to use the festive period of Eid-el-Kabir for sober reflection to get closer to Allah, remain pious, saying APC as a political party, it will continue to be closer to the people through generosity and goodwill.

This was disclosed on Monday by the state APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, in a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital.

The state chapter of the APC, on behalf of the State Working Committee, Executives, leaders, elders, members, and well-wishers of the party, congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state for successfully witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Many have had plans for this season, but by Allah’s special grace, they have not lived to see this day, so we thank Allah SWT for counting us among the living.

“Let’s continue to pray to Allah for His guidance, protection, and progress in our lives and our communities.

“We should use the festive period for sober reflection on ourselves with the aim of getting closer to Allah by also remaining pious and good to one another.”

He assured that APC as a political party will continue to be closer to the people through generosity and goodwill.

The party also urged the state faithful to intensify more prayers of unity, peace, and understanding in order to end insecurity in the state and beyond.

“We equally appreciate the gesture of our party leaders His Excellency, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle MON the Minister of State for Defence for donating 4,860 Rams and 390 Million Naira while Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar distributed 28 trucks of rice and 380 cows as Sallah gift to the people of the state and party members for the festive periods,” the statement added.

