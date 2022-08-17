Sales Volume in Chery’s Overseas Sales Hit A New High

The sales volume of Chery in July reached 131,533 vehicles, up 57.7% year on year. Specifically, overseas exports exceeded 50,000 for the first time, reaching the number of 50,614, up 90.1% year-on-year, which marks Chery has become the first Chinese auto brand to export more than 50,000 vehicles in a single month. From January to July, Chery Group exported a total of 198,859 vehicles, up 36.8% year-on-year, with overseas exports accounting for 33% of total sales.

Deeply committed to globalization strategy, Chery has always made powerful strides forward overseas markets stably, and since the beginning of this year, it has successively broken the monthly export records of Chinese auto brands maintained by itself. The average growth rate of exports in the past three months reached 60.5%, and the specific sales volume in May, June and July were 27,000, 36,000 and 51,000 respectively.

Currently, Chery owns a number of star products such as Tiggo 8Tiggo 7 and ARRIZO 6, which have been exported to overseas markets and won the approval of more and more overseas consumers through local adaptations. Notably, Tiggo 8 series have exported a total of 31,263 in the first seven months of this year, up 43.3% year-on-year, and became the Ambassador-class reception vehicle in some countries and regions.

Specifically, in Egypt, Chery sold 1,846 vehicles in July, with a cumulative sales volume of 12,591 in the first seven months and the largest market share of 11.42% from January to June; in South Africa, Chery sold 1,262 vehicles in July, with a cumulative sales volume of 6,380 from January to July and a market share of 4.01% which reached a new record high.

Under the background of the overall decline in auto sales, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chery has delivered a rising overseas performance in the first seven months against the trend.

In the second half of the year, Chery will further strengthen its brand, product and customer operations, continuously expand channels so as to accelerate the launch of new vehicles. By organizing various types of brand activities such as the launch conference, trial driving activities and events of With Chery With Love, the brand will be strengthened and its presence will be enhanced. OMODA, Chery’s first vehicle that going global, which has been receiving great attention, will also meet with global consumers successively. With its young design language and intelligent and trendy technology configuration, it is targeted at the demand experience of the new generation of young people and will facilitate Chery to begin a new journey of rejuvenation and globalization.

ALSO READ: Arrizo 5 fully enters overseas markets as one of the best seller of Chinese cars

In addition, given the situation that new energy vehicle is the consensus for the development of the global automotive industry, Chery has also been actively committed to the industrial transformation. In 2022, Chery intends to implement new energy vehicle launches in 14 countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Chile, covering a variety of technical product forms such as in pure electric, plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid system.

Chery has been known as “Technological Chery” since its foundation for insisting on mastering core technologies. It has set up six Research and Development centers in the world and a Research and Development team of over 5,000 elite members, providing it with advantages in traditional fuel technology, new energy, intelligence manufacturing and other fields. After more than 20 years of exploration in the field of new energy vehicles, Chery has established its leadership with four vehicle assembly platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies. Its EQ1 model has become the leader of mini battery electric vehicles in China. As for global market expansion, Chery is the first Chinese automobile company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines, and vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment around the world. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions and has set up 10 overseas factories and more than 1500 overseas dealers and service outlets. With nearly 10 million users worldwide, including 2.1 million users outside China, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 19 consecutive years.

For more information, please contact cheryinternational@mychery.com.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE