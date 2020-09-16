Sales rep docked for allegedly stealing table, sachet water worth N250,000

Metro
By Tribune Online
criminal breach of trust, court, drivers, water, stealing, court, Undergraduate, certificate forgery, court,Osun-Osogbo porn persons, court, assault, neighbour , stealing, driver, court, sweep, bar attendants, exotic wines, court, theft, tricycle operators, alleged possession of firearms, Court, battery, stealing , Court, alleged misappropriation, Court, manager, church property, Court, man, theft, Court invalidates suspension, Tiv-Jukun crisis, armed robbery, attempted murder, Court, Computer operator, court, theft, defrauding, Court, stealing, court,suspects, imprisonment, steals clothes, Court, man, garnishee order on Nasarawa, stealing ,allegedly, defrauding, friend, businessman, transformer, church, court, Mother docked for murder, bags of rice, court , stealing , Internet fraud, court, forgery, Ekiti, farm, killing, assault, stealing, Court, police, culpable homicide, defile, rape, court, imprisonment,Court, Court , defrauding job seekers , Ize-Iyamu, Court , Edo guber, disqualification, , Lawyers suit against NSIA, threat to life, court, Car dealer, court, fraud, community service, face masks order, COVID-19, coronavirus, Osogbo, Osun, magistrate court, 53 persons, NDDC, EFCC, Contractors, Courts give electoral victories, sexual assault, theft, alleged, Oyo,imprisonment, court, daughter, Indian hemp, smoking, Court, Court , housekeeper , robbing employer, police, EFCC, arraigns, officials, Benue, pension, fraud, court, money, divorce,Court , Osun ,man , false pretence, ,Court, murder, Ado-Ekiti, teenager, DSS, 12 years, Court, Kwara, internet fraudster, , Jigawa CJ, Police , theft , Osun, court, fraud, travel agents,court union bank, Theft, cell phone, court, police,Court, Nigeria Police

A 36-year-old salesman, Imeh Edeme, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for over alleged thefts of table water and sachet water worth N250,000.

The police charged Edeme, with conspiracy and theft, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence sometime in March, at about 9 p.m at No. 41, Popoola St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole the packs of table water and bags of sachet water worth N250,000 from the goods given to him to supply to customers property of Hassalam Ventures.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for the offender.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

stealing water

Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar

A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Metro

Three drivers docked over alleged criminal breach of trust

Metro

Court remands man over alleged shop breaking, theft

Metro

Undergraduate in court over alleged certificate forgery

Metro

Man in court over alleged assault on neighbour

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More