Sales rep bags nine months imprisonment for misappropriating N549,700

A Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, FCT, on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old sales representative, Idoga Dennis to nine months imprisonment for misappropriating N549, 700.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Dennis, who lives in Jabi, Abuja after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

Adamu, however, gave Dennis an option of N15, 000 fine and ordered him to pay the complainant, Nelson Nkennor compensation of N549, 700.

He warned Dennis to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station sometime in January.

Okpa said Dennis, a sales representative at Delog Nigeria Limited fraudulently misappropriated N549, 700 realised from the sale of goods entrusted to him to remit the money.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Taiye Okoya, told the court that Dennis was a first-time offender and had a heavily pregnant wife and family that are dependent on him.

Okoya also begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

(NAN)

