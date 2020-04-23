Salary or not, fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is for all, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed its determination to give maximum support to the government in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It says the deadly virus which has killed up to 28 people in Nigeria and about 183,000 globally as of day, is a common enemy that must be jointly fought by all to ensure it is permanently defeated.

The President of ASUU, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, said this, on Thursday, in Lagos while presenting the 500 pieces of hand sanitisers produced by the Lagos zone of the union to the Lagos State government in Lekki as part of the union’s contributions to curb the further spread of the virus.

Represented by the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka branch chairman of ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru, Ogunyemi said even though ASUU members nationwide were owing two-month salaries just because of their differences with the Federal Government over the integrated personnel payroll system (IPPS), the union tasked members across the country to commit their resources and knowledge to produce on their own, various products that can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and donate to governments and community people.

According to him, the same Lagos Zone of the union comprises five universities just as various other zones are doing in their areas of operations also donated similar 1,000 hand sanitisers to Ogun State government, on Wednesday, and we will not relent until we all see the end of COVID-19.

While reaffirming that the union had put on hold, for now, its ongoing industrial action to enable members who are in medical and related fields to join forces with others on frontlines to fight and defeat COVID-19 pandemic, he said it was high time that government at various levels given a deserved priority to education at all levels in the country.

He said it is only through sound education that the country can attain economic prosperity.

In his response, Manager, Medical Rehabilitation, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mr Jide Rasack, who received the sanitisers on behalf of the state government, thanked and appreciated ASUU for the support, saying it would certainly go a long way in achieving its purpose.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE