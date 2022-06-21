Salary Issue: Bauchi Gov’t. establishes complaint desk offices in MDAs

Bauchi State Government has approved the establishment of salary complaint desk offices in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the state and local government areas.

The new development is coming following the persistent complaints by civil servants on the issues of salary arrears to a segment of the workforce.

It is also to fast-track entertainment of salary-related complaints from genuine civil servants who were said to be victimized during the last worker’s verification exercise.

These were parts of the decisions reached after a special meeting that involved all stakeholders in salary administration in the state with a view to addressing the lingering issue.

While addressing Journalists shortly after the meeting held at the Government House, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Ibrahim Kashim said that during the long-term verification exercise, the state government succeeded in removing a number of ghost workers which led to saving a huge amount of money for the government treasury.

Ibrahim Kashim alleged that Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration has inherited a fraudulent salary system maintaining that part of the ongoing reform, was to allow the office of the State Head of Civil Service to take full control of nominal and payroll of workers.

The SSG charged the office of the State Accountant General and the Head of Service to reconcile and address all the genuine pending cases before the end of this month and also ensure smooth implementation of the new salary system.

He then appealed to Civil Servants to always take advantage of the Desk Offices provided to lodge their complaints as against spreading unverified information and rumours that make the situation tense.

The SSG further assured that the state government will continue to place a premium on staff welfare by ensuring that salaries and other emollients were paid as when due.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE