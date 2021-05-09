Saki indigenes ask FG, Oyo govt to immortalise late national pledge composer

Indigenes of Saki, Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State have called on the federal government and Governor Seyi Makinde led government to immortalize the late composer of the National Pledge, Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin.

The call for the immortalization of Adedoyin was made by Mr Adekunle Lawal, the Convener of SakiFirst, a group committed to the unity and development of Saki Kingdom.

In the statement signed by Lawal, the group decried that condolence messages have been either delayed or scarce from relevant government authorities since May 1 when the composer of Nigeria’s pledge was announced dead.

The group noted that it was right that the federal government and Oyo state government immortalise and honour a patriot for her contributions to the nation.

In particular, SakiFirst requested that an important national monument be named after the late Adedoyin.

Furthermore, the group charged the state’s representatives at the state and National Assembly to sponsor relevant motions to ensure the immortalization of Adedoyin.

The statement read: “The news of the demise of our mother, Princess and heroine, Professor (Mrs.) Felicia Adebola Adedoyin of the Iji Ruling House of Saki came to us as a rude shock.

“Late Adedoyin was the Author of Nigeria’s National Pledge which she wrote and published in the Daily Times Newspaper of July 15, 1976, in an article titled ‘Loyalty to the Nation, Pledge’ which was shown to the then Head of State, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, who modified it and introduced it to the country during the formal launch of the Universal Free Primary Education (UPE) programme and decreed that all school children recite the National Pledge at their daily assemblies.

“Indeed she was our heroine! Her contribution to her father’s land is indelible. Hence, we hereby use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to immortalize the Late Professor (Princess) Felicia Adebola Adedoyin.

“We are aware that in 2005, Prof Adedoyin was conferred with the National Honour of ‘Officer of the Order of the Niger’ (OON) by the Federal Government but this is not enough.

“We want the Buhari-led Federal Government to immortalize our heroine by naming an important National Monument after her.

“We also call on the Oyo State Government led by Engineer Seyi Makinde to also immortalize her by naming remarkable and laudable project(s)/monument(s) in the state in her honour. This will make her name indelible just as what she contributed to the country remains indelible.

“We equally implore our lawmakers at the National Assembly – Senator AbdulFatai Buhari; Hon Olajide Olatunbosun (House of Representatives) and Hon Femi Julius Okedoyin (State House of Assembly), to as a matter of urgency draw the attention of their respective Houses of Parliament and the entire world to the demise of the Author of Nigeria’s National Pledge, Professor Felicia Adedoyin as well as work assiduously towards ensuring her immortalization by the State and Federal Governments.”

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde has described the late writer of the national pledge as an illustrious daughter who made the Oyo State proud.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Oyo State governor added that the late Adedoyin epitomised the quintessence of “A ji se bi Oyo laari” values, having left an indelible mark on the sands of time as a Nigerian.

The governor was quoted as sending a condolence message to the family of the educationist and the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, praying to God to grant repose to Adedoyin’s soul.

The statement read: “My condolence goes to the family of Mama Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, the writer of the Nigerian national pledge and an illustrious daughter of Oyo State.

“In individuals like Professor Adedoyin, the state had someone who represents the very essence of the ‘A ji se bi Oyo laari’ value that Oyo State has been known within more than four decades if its existence.

“While celebrating the legacy contribution Mama made in the life of the nation, I also appreciate her unblemished records of service as an academic and her service to the nation.

“The late academic fought a good fight and would continue to be remembered for her legacy contribution, which is the national pledge.

“At this moment, one can only celebrate her impactful life and pray God to grant repose to her soul, while also condoling with the family and people she left behind to take solace in the good name Mama made for her family and the state.”

