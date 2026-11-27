The old students of Saint Anne’s School Ibadan, under the umbrella of the Seminary-Saint Anne’s School Old Girls Association (SSASOGA), have demanded more resources and support from the Oyo State government for the development of the school and the students.

The old girls stated this on Friday in the school during the first day of their two-day 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The national president of the association, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Kehinde, stated that the association’s AGMs usually open with programmes relating to the students of the school, adding that they were at the school to impact the students.

Mrs Kehinde said they were committed to the students’ educational needs, but they could not do everything alone; hence, the government needed to do more in a bid to make things better than they currently are.

“When I was in Saint Anne’s, the whole school population, from Form 1 to 5, was 462,” she said.

Regarding the current posting of students to the school, the president said, “Where are the seats, the desks, and the books for them? Because we are stakeholders does not mean we can do everything. But the little we can do, we will do it.”

Mrs Kehinde further said that when she was in Saint Anne’s School, everything was working well, including the boarding system. But these days, with the government in charge, things did not look good.

Speaking on the projects the old girls are doing in the school, the president said that the founders of the school were selfless and they needed to be selfless too.

“We need to hand over something of value to the school. That is why we are renovating and building projects in the school and giving out scholarships,” she said.

Her advice to the students: “We encourage the students to give themselves, parents, and society the best. They should hang on with hope. This is why we are here for them, so that they can see us as an example and role models to be the best they can be.”

At the event, retired banker and entrepreneur, Mrs Eniola Morolake Oyedele, delivered the lecture titled ‘Financial planning for the modern woman’.

Mrs Oyedele spoke extensively on how women can work, save, and invest their money in a way that can guarantee them a good future and a better retirement life.

Earlier, there was a quiz competition between Senior School 1 and 2 of the school; and another quiz between Junior School 1 and 2 of the school; with Senior School 1 and Junior School 1 winning in the different school categories.

Speaking about the quiz, the national president of SSASOGA said that the competition is not about who comes first; rather, but about making sure that they are bold and are learning, and that they can be great individuals in life.