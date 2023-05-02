SURVIVAL Agricultural Hub Limited (SAHL), an African agricultural organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable and healthy farm produce, recently participated in a community outreach event as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. On March 30, 2023, SAHL, led by its Managing Director and CEO, Oluwatobi Oduntan, partnered with the Great Impact Foundation to launch the Ramadan Egg Drive Project, distributing eggs to schools, radio stations, and less privileged areas in Ibadan.

As part of the outreach, SAHL distributed 30 crates of eggs to Muslim students at the School of Nursing, Eleyele, to use in their IFTAR meals. The organisation also distributed 35 crates of eggs to students at The Polytechnic Ibadan and the University of Ibadan’s Muslim Student Association. In addition to the school outreach, SAHL hosted educational workshops on healthy eating habits and distributed a total of 100 crates of eggs to listeners who answered questions correctly on I-Flier and Agidigbo FM radio stations.

The outreach program’s highlight was SAHL’s distribution of 263 crates of eggs to the underprivileged areas in Ibadan, including Sabo, Mokola, Akinyele, and oja-oba. The organisation’s gesture of love towards the underprivileged during the Ramadan season was received with appreciation and prayers.

In an interview, the CEO of SAHL, Oduntan, emphasised that the organisation’s mission is to promote healthy agricultural produce and cater to people’s well-being. As part of its CSR, SAHL is committed to the general welfare of the people, and the community outreach program is just one way to demonstrate this commitment. Oduntan expressed gratitude to the Great Impact Foundation and every team member, promising that SAHL would continue to promote community unity and charitable giving.

The community outreach event recorded a huge success, achieving its goal of promoting good nutrition by making healthy and sustainable agricultural produce available to the general public during the holy month of Ramadan. SAHL’s charity outreach is a way to show that the organisation cares about the community and is committed to helping those in need.

