Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, has won the contract of providing passenger, baggage and ramp handling services to Rano Airlines at NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

SAHCO will be handling 4 flights a day in Abuja daily. Rano Air is a licensed Airline, incorporated in 2019 with aims to make domestic and international travel management more personalized and seamless, their hub is in Abuja.

While expressing Rano Air’s delight to sign the contract with SAHCO, the head of ground operations in the airline, Bashorun Abdullah emphasized that SAHCO was chosen over competitors because the Ground Handling Company has proven to be the best in Ground Handling in the country.

SAHCO is the only Ground Handling Company in Nigeria that is in all the commercially operated Airports in Nigeria.

In a related development, SAHCO has been awarded the Affiliate Corporate membership by the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) in recognition of applying Safety Management Principles in her operations.

ISPON is the only organization recognized by the Federal Republic of Nigeria to regulate the practice of the Safety profession as empowered by the ISPON Act 2014. The institute is also responsible for setting relevant safety standards, registering persons and organizations that are involved in Occupational Health and Safety Practices and for providing impartial and authoritative guidance and trainings.

