SAHCO secures Air Algeria ground handling contract for Lagos, Abuja

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has secured the Air Algeria ground handling contract for Lagos and Abuja.

The contract represents another milestone in SAHCO’s growth trajectory, reinforcing the confidence international airlines continue to place in the company’s operational capabilities, service quality and commitment to global aviation standards.

According to the company, under the agreement, SAHCO will provide full ground handling services to Air Algeria at both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Kanu International Airport in Abuja.

The partnership further strengthens SAHCO’s growing portfolio of international airline clients and underscores its capacity to deliver consistent, high-quality ground handling services across multiple airport locations in Nigeria.

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Speaking on the development, Chairman of SAHCO Plc, Taiwo Afolabi, expressed delight at the partnership, describing the contract as a testament to the company’s growing reputation for operational excellence and dependable service delivery.

He stated, “We are delighted that Air Algérie has chosen SAHCO as its ground handling partner in Lagos and Abuja. This confidence reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational efficiency and service excellence. We remain focused on delivering seamless ground handling solutions that meet the expectations of our airline partners and contribute to a superior passenger experience.”

The Air Algeria contract adds to SAHCO’s growing portfolio of international airline partnerships and reflects the confidence airlines continue to place in its expertise, dependable workforce and customer-focused approach.