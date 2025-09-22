SAHCO named best cargo handling firm

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been named Best Cargo Handling Company in Nigeria 2024/2025 at the 21st Akwaba African Travel Market Conference.
SAHCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Vanessa Uansohia, announced the recognition in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SAHCO’s chairman, Dr, Taiwo Afolabi was also named among the Top 50 Air Cargo Personalities in Nigeria, while the Managing Director/ chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Adenike Adoderin, was recognised as one of the country’s leading air cargo figures.
The awards were received by the Cargo Marketing Manager, Mrs. Anne Nwadike, on behalf of the Executive Director, Cargo Services, Mrs. Boma Ukwunna.
Event organiser, Mr. Ikechi Uko, commended SAHCO and its leadership for consistently setting high standards in aircraft and cargo ground handling services. He noted that the company had sustained its position as Nigeria’s top ground handling firm and one Africa’s best, despite prevailing economic challenges.
“With a reputation for operational excellence, SAHCO has some of the world’s most advanced Ground Support Equipment, all fitted with modern technology for efficiency and reliability. Nobody, SAHCO is the only aviation ground handling company with operations in all commercially operated airports across Nigeria, guaranteeing nationwide accessibility and reach. Beyond technology and infrastructures, SAHCO prioritises human capital development, consistently investing in workforce training and upskilling to maintain global aviation handling standards” Uko stated.
The awards highlight SAHCO’s commitment to innovation, professionalism, and customer satisfiaction in Nigeria’s and Africa’s aviation industry.
