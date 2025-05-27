SAHCO hosts cargo stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s airfreight industry

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has reiterated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s cargo and aviation handling sector by hosting a Nigeria’s airfreight industry stakeholders engagement.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including clearing agents, exporters, logistics professionals, and others, to promote trade and efficiency in the Nigeria’s airfreight industry.

In her welcome remarks, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, expressed appreciation to partners and stakeholders for their support over the years.

She noted that the event was not only a celebration of the sector’s achievements but also a vital opportunity to share insights, identify challenges, and reinforce industry partnerships.

The gathering provided a platform for meaningful engagement, collaboration, and strategic dialogue among SAHCO’s key clients in the cargo logistics value chain.

Discussions at the gathering focused on how to reposition Nigeria’s cargo industry as a central driver of economic diversification and how to support government initiatives for sustainable growth.

Honourable Bola Ashiru, Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), commended SAHCO for its investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure, particularly its cold storage facility, which he credited for improving the handling of temperature-sensitive goods and creating employment opportunities.

He emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to reduce its overdependence on oil and elevate the cargo sector as a national economic priority.

The importance of embracing digital transformation was also emphasized, as port processes move toward full automation.

Industry participants were encouraged to equip themselves with basic computer skills to remain competitive in athetechnology-driven environment.

Other key issues discussed included poor packaging standards of most exportable Nigerian products, the need to improve packaging to compete with international markets, and how to combat the challenges of limitations in effective traceability systems.

The lack of formal training amongst clearing agents and freight forwarders was also highlighted, and it was emphasized that proper certifications are necessary to promote efficiency and industry reliability.

Mrs. Boma Ukwunna, Executive Director of Cargo Services SAHCO, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustained investment in modern equipment and facilities.

She highlighted that SAHCO currently operates some of the most advanced Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and warehousing solutions in the country, all designed to support efficient and compliant cargo operations.

The meeting provided a unified platform to align objectives, promote sectoral reforms, and set a clear direction for the future of Nigeria’s cargo logistics industry.

SAHCO is noted for innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement, driving growth and transformation across the air cargo value chain.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE