SAHCO expands fleet of modern ground handling equipment

SKYWAY Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has expanded her fleet of ultra-modern Aviation Ground Handling Equipment by acquiring Universal Loaders, Tractors, Container Dollies, Canopied Passenger Steps, Conveyor Belt loaders and Air Starter Units.

The new Universal loaders, which were manufactured by French Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maker, AirMarrel in France, are 7,000 tonnes lower and main deck loaders.

The GSEs are well-matched with the latest compatible standards that can be used to load both pallets and containers just as the loaders are equipped with Aircraft Approach sensors that minimizes accident or damage to the Aircraft body by restricting contact.

According to the SAHCO management, the three ruggedly built GSEs also known as E-LAM 7,000 are fitted with tier 4 Deutz engines and the capacity to travel long distances that makes them compatible for Nigerian terrains and long distanced tarmac.

Equally, the ground-handling firm also acquired three Air Starter Units (ASU) equipment from Guinault, a GSE manufacturer resident in France.

While the ACUs are used to start an aircraft’s engine while it is on ground, the ASUs acquired by SAHCO can power both wide body and narrow body aircraft and are also fitted with tier fourDeutz engines with low emission of carbon monoxide and are built to produce 180 pounds per minute of power.

Also procured were 6 Sherpa Tractors to boost the existing fleet of GSE in SAHCO and to service both Cargo and Passenger Baggage.

Also, SAHCO added 50 Container Dollies manufactured by Bombelli, an Italian GSE company to the new fleet of GSEs, these Container Dollies are used to transport Unit Load Devices (ULD) during Operations. The Dollies are made of galvanized steel to prevent corrosion and rusting and are fitted with spring-loadedhooks, which makes connection and pulling easy for operators.

In addition, the three Conveyor Belts, whichare used for loading and offloading of baggages, are equally fitted with In-built Aircraft Proximity Sensors.

In addition, the roller belts are manufactured in a block assembly fashion, which makes the GSE toconvey loads faster, carry more weight and last longer.

Speaking about the equipment, the Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Basil Agboarumi said SAHCO was committed to always providing safe, speedy and efficient services for clients and prospective clients.