SAHCO becomes first to acquire ramp electric support equipment

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has become the first ground handling company in Nigeria to acquire an eco-friendly ground support equipment to boost its operations.

According to the company, the new fleet of ground handling equipment which were manufactured by Charlatte Manutention, a global equipment manufacturer based in France are fully electric, making them very eco-friendly as the world continues to battle global warming.

The electric tractors which require little maintenance and use rechargeable batteries thereby making them cost effective compared to diesel powered tractors, are also ergonomically designed which helps with making maneuvering on the ramp easy which is essential to provide safe, speedy and efficient services to clients.

The Engineering and Maintenance unit of the company had earlier built solar powered, non-contact hand washing/sanitizing stations from locally sourced materials.

These stations which can be seen at the SAHCO headquarters and also at SIFAX Group offices, are equipped with sanitizing dispensers, handwashing units, tap paper towel dispenser all foot pedal powered to ensure minimal contacts from users.

