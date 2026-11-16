Sahara Group, through Asharami Synergy Kenya Limited, is developing a 30,000-metric-tonne common-user liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import, storage and handling terminal in Changamwe, Mombasa, to strengthen supply and support access to affordable cooking gas for 10 million homes by 2028.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the facility, Country Manager of Asharami Synergy Kenya, Bayo Sotomi, said, would occupy 23.19 acres at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited site and support Kenya’s LPG Growth Strategy and wider clean-cooking ambitions.

He stated that the additional storage would enable larger LPG cargoes, improve vessel discharge efficiency and help reduce shipment and demurrage costs.

“The 30,000-metric-tonne LPG storage facility is a major economic boost that will accelerate the energy supply chain. It will ensure lower prices for distribution of clean energy in schools and hospitals and restore forests from firewood cutting,” he said.

According to Sotomi, Asharami will work with the government, regulatory authorities and local technical institutions to support internships, industrial attachments, and training in LPG handling, engineering and safety.

Sotomi added that the terminal could strengthen Mombasa’s role as an LPG gateway for East and Central Africa, serving markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also speaking, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum, Harsama Kello, said the investment would revolutionise the energy sector supply chain.

Kello said 70 per cent of Kenyans still relied on kerosene, charcoal and firewood, but through the National LPG Growth Strategy Programme, the government would ensure all Kenyans had access to clean energy.

He said employment from the project would go to local people in Changamwe, and the investment would lower the cost of gas in households.

“By 2028 we want to make that a reality in homes. Launching Asharami LPG is one of the plans to make Kenya self-sufficient in gas supply,” he said.

The General Manager of Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, Tom Mailu, said: “We shall ensure that we comply with environmental requirements. Residents will benefit big in the project that will take 24 months.”

The KPRL Board Chair, Lillian Mahiri Zaja, said the facility would ensure the company’s assets were protected.

“The future of the energy sector will be shaped by institutions we build for the country and for the future of our people,” said Zaja.

The Director-General of EPRA, Engr. Edward Kinyua, said the multi-billion-shilling facility would spur the economy.

“We are losing 25,000 lives because of indoor pollution; therefore, this is about saving lives,” Kinyua said.

The project supports the government’s agenda to move from biomass to LPG.

From Nigeria to Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Tanzania and Ghana, Sahara continues to invest in LPG shipping, storage and distribution infrastructure. This is designed to improve supply reliability and give more households and businesses access to cleaner energy, local economic opportunity and regional energy security.