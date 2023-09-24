All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, has called on security agencies in the State to make more arrests to stem the tide of cultism in Sagamu area of the State.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as a “nest of cultists” that needs to be further investigated by the security agencies to make more arrests and stem the tide of cultism in the State.

The party commended the recent arrest of the PDP lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency One at the State House of Assembly, Damilare Bello, and five other persons suspected to be cultists by security agents at the official residence of the lawmaker in Abeokuta.

The party urged the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in its investigation of the recent cult violence in Sagamu and other parts of the state.

“Cultism is a menace that deprives the society of peace; kills and maims cult members and even the innocent non-members, cutting down the youths at their prime. It cannot be tolerated, no matter whose ox is gored.

“It is no longer a rumour that notable members of the rag-tag PDP in the state are involved in cultism as high-ranking members in their various local government areas. We urge the security agencies to track and monitor the type of meetings the so-called honourable members are holding, hosting and presiding over in their constituencies.

“The PDP after its ramshackle petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, after losing all its 11 petitions in the national assembly elections against APC, has resorted to high level of absurdity in its vain attempt to distract the Administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun. It was therefore, not surprising that the PDP rushed to town, via preemptive paid adverts, to cry wolf over the recent unwholesome and violent cult clashes in Sagamu and attempted to mischievously tag the APC. It shamelessly tried to link its failure at the polls with the cult clashes. it therefore became ironical when the top brains behind the Sagamu cult clash, after fleeing Sagamu, became the “special guests” of the PDP House of Assembly member, who was using his official quarters to provide cover for the Sagamu escapees.

“Suddenly, the PDP that urged the security authorities to do their jobs, is now blackmailing the same authorities when its House of Assembly member and other top cultists have been arrested in the residence of the assembly man. It is most shameless that the PDP even pronounced that “no weapon was found on the cultists”, against the discovery by the Department of State Security (DSS) that affected the arrest of the senior cultists.

“Our position that there have always been a strong hand behind the Sagamu violence, especially the burning of more than ten banks purportedly over naira-swap protest, has been vindicated. No amount of lies and blackmail should deter the law enforcement agencies from bringing the culprits to book.

“Part of the strategy of these top members/sponsors of the cults, especially in Sagamu, has been to travel out of the country when the planned clashes are being effected, and later return to claim alibi. It is a pattern that could easily be verified by the investigators.

“The wizard cried yesterday and the child died today, it is not too difficult to trace the killer of the child. In Ogun, for the cultists and their sponsors, the chicken has come home to roost. The PDP cult masquerades are being unveiled and the security agents should go the full hog,” the statement reads partly.





