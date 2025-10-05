Saga, Soso set tongues wagging with steamy embrace

Sophia Chisom popularly known as Soso, and Okusaga Adeoluwa, widely referred to as Saga or Sagadeolu, have set social media abuzz after sparking fresh dating rumours.

The pair were recently captured in cozy pictures that left fans speculating about the true nature of their relationship.

The viral images, which have since been making the rounds online, showed the two in an intimate embrace, further fueling the conversation that something special might be brewing between them.

Fans wasted no time in drawing their own conclusions, with many insisting the duo might be more than just friends.

However, in a swift reaction to the frenzy, Saga has attempted to douse the speculation, hinting that the steamy shots were nothing more than scenes from a yet-to-be-released movie project.

According to him, people should not be too quick to assume, as what they are seeing is only part of storytelling in the entertainment world.

Saga, a former Big Brother Naija housemate who gained massive popularity from the reality show, has since ventured deeper into the creative space.

His collaborations and artistic expressions have continued to keep him in the public eye, and this new buzz with Soso has only intensified interest in his career and personal life.

On the other hand, Soso, who started out as a skit maker, has successfully transitioned into acting. Her comic flair and striking on-screen presence have earned her a fast-growing fan base.

Her appearance alongside Saga in this yet-to-be-named project has already set expectations high among viewers.

The duo’s undeniable chemistry in the viral pictures has left fans divided. While some insist the emotions captured are too real to be just acting, others believe both stars are simply doing a good job in bringing their roles to life.