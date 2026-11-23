Oyo residents, particularly those in Ibadan, have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) prepares to enforce its planned takeover of motor parks across the state on Monday.

The development follows a dispute between the NURTW and the Oyo State Government over the management of motor parks, with the union insisting that it is entitled to control the facilities based on court judgments.

The planned action has generated concerns among residents following reports of a possible confrontation between NURTW members and the existing Park Management System (PMS).

However, the Oyo State Police Command has assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The command said it had deployed additional personnel to strategic locations and intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering across the state.

Against this background, residents are advised to observe the following safety precautions:

1. Stay informed through credible sources: Residents should monitor updates from the police, state government and reputable news organisations rather than rely on unverified WhatsApp messages and social media reports.

2. Exercise caution around motor parks: Commuters and traders should remain alert around major transport hubs, particularly where disagreements over park management may arise.

3. Avoid confrontations: Residents should not engage in arguments or physical confrontations with members of transport unions or park officials over the dispute.

4. Be careful when travelling: Commuters should plan their journeys, confirm transport arrangements and consider alternative routes where there are verified security concerns or disruptions.

5. Keep emergency contacts handy: Residents should have the contact details of security agencies and trusted individuals readily available in case of an emergency.

6. Report suspicious activities: Any credible threat, unusual gathering or incident capable of disturbing public peace should be reported promptly to the nearest police station or appropriate security agency.

7. Avoid spreading unverified information: Residents should refrain from circulating alarming messages, videos or claims that have not been independently verified, as such information could create unnecessary panic.

8. Protect children and vulnerable persons: Parents and guardians should keep children informed about safety precautions and discourage unnecessary movement around areas experiencing disturbances.

Meanwhile, the police have urged all parties involved in the dispute to embrace dialogue and pursue lawful channels of resolving their differences, warning against violence, intimidation and self-help.

The command also reassured residents that they could continue their lawful businesses and daily activities without fear, stressing its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The NURTW had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government, demanding the withdrawal of its Park Management System from motor parks across the state’s 33 local government areas by November 23, 2026.