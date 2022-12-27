SAFEPATH-Nigeria gives support to women in flood-ravaged Anambra communities 

To help ameliorate the devastating impact of 2022 flood crisis on low incoming earning women and girls in some communities in Anambra State, a Non-Governmental Organisation, SafePath Alliance for Women and Girls (SAFEPATH-Nigeria) visited Eziaguluotu Community in Anambra East LGA and donated emergency relief materials to women and girls who lost all their belongings to the flood.

With support from ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) under the strategic opportunity funding project titled, ‘A multi-faceted and Inclusive Approach to Protection of Human Rights of Women, Girls and Vulnerable Survivors of Flood Disaster in Anambra State,’ over 30 households benefited from the relief materials during the visit.

According to the Director of SAFEPATH-NIGERIA, Nkechi Jane-Frances Odinukwe, Mrs Chika Rita Okwuosah Foundation (BCROF), participated in the project. The relief material donation was the second of its kind, having visited Umunankwo Community in Ogbaru LGA for the same purpose.

Mrs Odinukwe stressed that the visit to Eziaguluotu was not only to supply emergency relief materials to survivors but for the two NGOs to observe how survivors have resettled after the flood.

She further explained that Anambra floods and other environmentally-driven disasters have become a frequent occurrence in most communities within the state.

She stressed the effect of such recurring natural and man-made disasters, saying that women and girls bear the greatest impact since they carry the burden of keeping the home.

