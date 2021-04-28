Safe school programme: Reps to probe N.5bn Chibok school rehabilitation fund

Members of the 9th House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the N500 million school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme set up in March 2015, sequel to the abduction of 230 Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State.

The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance sponsored by member representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon. Satomi Ahmed.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ahmed recalled that the Federal Government under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan announced a N500 million fund to rebuild the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State

According to him, the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, launched the N500 million school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme in March 2015 at the Chibok school.

“The school when rebuilt and fully rehabilitated was expected to have a state of the art library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT Centre, a sports arena and a clinic.

“Seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of a N500 million fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, nothing has been done in the school and the school has remained closed.”

Hon. Ahmed, who called for the House intervention, stressed the “need for a detailed investigation of what happened to the N500 million Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative.”

To this end, the House resolved to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee that will investigate the motion and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

