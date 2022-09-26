Sadiya Umar Farouq bags Africa’s leading woman in humanitarian service award in UK

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been conferred with Africa’s leading Woman in Humanitarian Service and Social Development Award.

The award and decoration were presented by Foreign Investment Network (FIN), an African business investment forum following a nomination by an INGO Third Sector Resource, based in the United Kingdom, “in recognition of her outstanding services to the cause of Internally Displaced and Vulnerable Persons and her immense contribution to the growth of humanity”.

Presenting the award, the FIN chairman, Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi eulogised the minister for her sacrifices and humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

“Hon Sadiya Umar Farouq faces daily daunting challenges with grit and determination and continues to selflessly serve people in distress and ordinary citizens in Nigeria. People’s lives, especially the less privileged are being shaped to make for a better society through her laudable initiative and interventions.

“This high civil award seeks to recognise people who have made meritorious contributions to their country’s national interests and the investiture takes place on the margins of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.”

Receiving the award, Umar Farouq thanked the organisers for the recognition given to her.

“I am thankful for this award and grateful that you deemed me worthy of recognition for my contributions to humanitarian work in Nigeria.

“I dedicate this award to my team and other stakeholders who have worked assiduously to strengthen resilience, improve humanitarian support and provide durable and long-lasting solutions for sustained, equitable and consistent development.”

