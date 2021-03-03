Sadiq Daba, veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor, is dead

Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

Sadiq Daba reportedly died on Wednesday evening.

A senior official of NTA confirmed the death of the veteran broadcaster.

Daba had suffered from leukaemia and prostate cancer over a protracted period.

Daba became a household name in Nigeria via his role as Bitrus in the NTA drama series ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’.

He was last seen on the screens in Kunle Afolayan’s Citation released in 2020.

Daba was diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer in 2017.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…