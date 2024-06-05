A non-governmental organization, Seyi Adisa Development Initiative, SADI in partnership with LeapAfrica and Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, NYFF have launched the “Good Governance Club” for secondary school students in Oyo state.

The Good Governance Club initiative for 10 selected schools within Ibadan, Oyo state capital was aimed at building an ecosystem and preparing pupils for good governance as it is expected to provide opportunities for students to learn values of accountability, transparency, and participation among others.

Speaking at the launch held at the University of Ibadan, the project manager for the Seyi Adisa Development Initiative, SADI’s Good Governance Club, Adelayo Adeyemo said it was not enough to profess that children are the leaders of tomorrow, but to do the needful to train them ahead of the future.

Adeyemo who said the club is not limited to a particular discipline, explained that the initiative will soon be duplicated in primary schools in Oyo state, appealing to the teachers to be mentors to members of the club.

Responding, Oyo state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Soliu Adelabu said the collaboration between SADI and the ministry would go a long way to ensure the exposure of students to leadership styles.

Represented by Mr Tayo Stephen, the commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to partnership that would boost education standard in the state.

Earlier in an address, SADI Chairman, who is a former Oyo Assembly Lawmaker, Barrister Seyi Adisa, represented by Mr Jimoh Wasiu said the programme was not to begin a new academic journey for the students but to commit pupils to the principles that will guide their actions, decisions, leadership and community participation.

Adisa said: “To our dear students, you are partners of today and future leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Embracing good governance means respecting rules, valuing integrity, and contributing positively to your community.

“It is about understanding that your actions have consequences and that you have a role in creating a just and equitable society. We encourage you to engage actively in your education, ask questions, and strive for excellence not just for personal success, but for the betterment of all.”

Barrister Adisa appreciated partners and sponsors of the programmes, the LeapAfrica and Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, NYFF for their unflinching support.

Some of the selected schools included Bodija International school, St Louis Grammar School, St Anne’s Sec. School 2, Loyola College, Queens School, Valencia College, Yejide Grammar School, Ibadan Grammar School, St Theresa Sec. School among others.

Also read: Senate halts 2024 FCT supplementary budget due to lack of revenue