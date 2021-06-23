Sacrifices, spiritual invocations solution to insecurity in Oyo ― Traditionalists

Traditionalists in Oyo State have identified the offer of sacrifices and invocations of spiritual powers as critical to tackling insecurity in the state.

Noting that the traditionalists know the historical foundations of each community in Yoruba land, they demanded the support of the government to make the necessary appeasements and sacrifices to ward away those they described as foreign elements.

The traditionalists led by the Aare Isese of Oyo state, Omikunmi Egbelade made this call at a Community and Public Enlightenment programme on security and peaceful coexistence organised by the Oyo state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Speaking at the event, held on Wednesday, at State Secretariat, Ibadan, Aare Egbelade said it was imperative for the state government to involve the traditional rulers, who are in charge of both human and spirits in their domains, in security efforts.

Egbelade said the traditionalists took directives from the traditional rulers, assuring that once both the state and local governments empower them to make sacrifices and appeasements, all those behind insecurity and their backers will be exposed.

Egbelade further demanded that traditionalists be incorporated in the state security council and that their long demand for the Isese holiday is yielded to.

Egbelade and other traditionalists to include Chairman, Culture and Deity in Oyo state, Chief Oke Adisa; Oba Ela of Oyo state, Oba Ojebode Awoniran; adherents of Sango, Oya and Obatala, all committed themselves to support the Governor Seyi Makinde administration tackle the state’s security challenge with appeasements, sacrifices, special prayers.

Especially, the traditionalists volunteered members across all local government areas of the state to join the Omituntun Coalition Movement.

In his remarks, State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, sought the support of the traditionalists through sacrifices to tackle insecurity and ensure peace in the state.

He assured that the state government was committed to the involvement and engagement of all three religions and traditional rulers in addressing present security challenges in the state.

Assuring of the government’s support, Olatunbosun charged the traditionalists to make sacrifices that will tackle the incursion of criminals and expose those who do not seek peace in Oyo State.

On agitation for a holiday for Isese day, Olatunbosun said that the proposal was currently going through executive and legislative consideration, in the spirit of due process.

Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Administration, Mr Idowu Ogedengbe, who was also at the event, solicited the support of all traditionalists for the state government to face its present security challenges.

Meanwhile, the State government has also met with the leadership of Ibadan masquerades to intimate them of the peaceful coexistence message of the State administration.

The emergency security consultative meeting on Egungun festival in Ibadan was at the behest of the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, who also doubles as the Executive Secretary of the State’s Security Trust Fund, Mr Fatai Owoseeni had in attendance, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Alabi, the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko and the Director-General, Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (Rtd).

Also at the meeting was the Alaagba of Ibadan (leader of Egungun sect) and Chairmen of four local government areas in Ibadan.

Mr Owoseni said the State government has provided more security personnel to monitor the activities of the masquerades and urged miscreants not to join the procession, to avoid arrest and prosecution.

