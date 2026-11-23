The Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOSTEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State, is set to graduate a total of 4,944 students at its second combined convocation ceremony on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Provost of the state-owned institution, Dr Modupe Ayodele Oba-Adenuga, on Monday at a press conference, as part of activities lined up for the ceremony.

She stated that the graduands comprised 3,748 National Certificate in Education (NCE) students, 967 degree recipients and 229 Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) graduates.

Oba-Adenuga, giving a breakdown of the figures, said 1,932 of the NCE graduands were full-time students, while 1,816 were part-time students.

The Provost also disclosed that 31 graduands earned first-class honours across the 2021/2022 to 2024/2025 academic sessions, with three students graduating with first-class honours in 2021/2022, six in 2022/2023, 14 in 2023/2024 and eight in 2024/2025, bringing the total to 31.

She described the forthcoming convocation as a significant milestone in the institution’s development, noting that the College had continued to reposition itself through expanded academic programmes and improved student enrolment.

The Provost attributed the growing enrolment partly to the introduction of the dual mandate programme, which allowed Colleges of Education to run both NCE and degree programmes independently, rather than relying solely on university affiliations.

She explained that the five-year programme allowed students to obtain an NCE certificate after three years before proceeding to the 400 and 500 levels for an additional two years to earn a bachelor’s degree.

The Provost revealed that the arrangement was introduced to strengthen Colleges of Education, expand access to higher education and address declining enrolment in the institutions.

“The dual mandate means Colleges of Education have been empowered to run NCE programmes and then proceed to run degree programmes on their own, not in affiliation with any university.

“It is a five-year programme. First, a candidate will do three years of NCE, obtain the certificate and then proceed to 400 and 500 levels, which is another two years, to obtain a degree,” she said.

The Provost noted that the arrangement had started attracting more students to the College, adding that applicants who had not written the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or obtained the required scores could also benefit from the programme, subject to the applicable admission requirements.

She further disclosed that the College had recorded improvements in staff welfare and institutional stability, attributing the progress to the cooperation of workers and support from the Ogun State Government under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Provost recalled that the institution had faced challenges in the past, but said concerted efforts by the government and the management had helped restore stability and improve its operations.

She also expressed appreciation to the state government for its continued interventions in the College’s development, particularly its support for the implementation of the dual mandate programme and staff welfare.

The Provost said the second combined convocation would feature the conferment of College Fellowship Awards on three distinguished personalities: Chief Chris Olufemi Lola Ogunowo; Emeritus Professor Peter Adeyinka Okebukola; and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Dr Angela Angela.

She added that an Award of Excellence would also be presented to the immediate past Provost of the institution, Dr Adewale Kadeshe, now Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Education, in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the college.