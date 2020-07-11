Sacking of bowen university workers thoughtless

The turn of events at Bowen University, Iwo where about 120 workers of the institution were sacked by the authorities leave much to be desired. The idea of Bowen University was conceived by the leadership of the Baptist Convention in the 1960s due to limited spaces in the public universities and upsurge in the number of Baptist students in need of university education. The idea when sold to the church was accepted and since the late 1960s, Baptist members in all churches have been contributing fund to the Baptist University Endowment Fund. As a matter of fact, I have the receipts of my grandfather as well as my father at home. The idea was not realized until 2002. The campus of the Baptist College, Iwo was converted to the University. Since then, it has been a success story for the university, the leadership of the Baptist Convention and the members alike. However, an irony is that due to high cost of running a private university, majority of the children of members, dead or alive who toiled to make the university a reality could not send their wards to the Institution. Nonetheless, many were relieved because many Baptist members are members of staff of the school, both as academic and non-academic. Till today, many churches are still contributing to Bowen University Endowment Fund including the sacked members and their families. This is why sacking of workers, majority whom are Baptist members by the Authorities and with the backing of the leadership of the Baptist Convention, has been causing ripples among the Baptist members nationwide and unless the exercise is reverted, it can lead to crisis in our churches. It is heartwarming that unlike the 2018 sacking exercise, victims of the latest retrenchment have embarked on protest to sensitize the whole world about the evil being perpetuated at Bowen.

While termination of appointments by corporate organisations and the likes due to reorganisation of what have you is a routine exercise and within the ambience of the law of the organisations, in order to improve services among other reasons. However, the timing of the sacking of Bowen University workers is wrong. The action is inhuman, wicked and above all thoughtless. It is a common knowledge that the raging pandemic Covid-19 has laid prostrate economies of the nations of the world, corporate organizations and institutions have been adversely affected by the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic. As a result, many organizations and institutions have resorted to payment of half salary of workers to be able to remain afloat instead of laying-off workers. Fortunately, the authorities of Bowen University did not include Covid-19 among the reasons why 120 workers were sacked at a fell swoop! As a matter of fact, the authorities reiterated that Covid-19 did not affect the institution financially. This is realised from the press release of the Institution dated June 24, 2020 and signed by the Head, Information Unit of the University, “… the University is not in any way distressed as salaries of staff members are paid as and when due even during the lockdown when other Institutions or establishments could not do so”. Then, why has the authorities of Bowen University embarked on sacking workers at this period of uncertainty worldwide?

It is evident that Ogunwole is out to mould the university after his own image. He is said to abhor opposition or dissent opinion save those of the leadership of the Baptist apex body. From the press release mentioned above, his ambition is understood. First is to rubbish the legacies of his predecessors ”…when the present administration of Professor Joshua Ogunwole came on board in August, 2018 the University was already at an inflection point which calls for urgent actions from key stakeholders”. This is nothing but an indictment of his predecessors Okedera, Olagbenmiro and Ojo whose tenures witnessed the ranking of the university as one of the best private universities in Nigeria. The inflection point which Ogunwole said that the Institution reached before his coming is defined by offline Advanced English Dictionary as “deviation from a straight or normal course”. This is more explained in his press release thus “it was discovered that public institution model run by the university may not be sustainable”. Consequently, he is embarking on “leverage on technology for more efficient service delivery”, which necessitated the sacking of workers that were responsible for the lofty height the school has reached in less than two decades of its establishment. In remoulding the school after his image, which is elitist, Ogunwole is out to execute class cleansing agenda where the old workers many who are children of the downtrodden in the Baptist churches would get rid off to be replaced by the children of havens and influential members of the church. The sacking exercise of August 28, 2018 and the present exercise are the tip of the iceberg and the beginning of the process of becoming the lord of the Bowen University.

This is a reason why the protest embarked upon by the sacked workers is a welcomed development. Docility of our people in the face of injustice is a contributory factor for the perpetuation of injustice in our land. Beside protest, they need to sensitize Baptist members nationwide about the turn of events at Bowen within two years of the coming of Ogunwole and the evil it portends for the church and the Institution. They should take their case to leading Baptist members who have not been cowed and Baptist pastors who have not sold their minds to the devil. They must not rest on their oars until the illegal sacking is upturned and dictatorship stopped at Bowen.

Adewuyi Adegbite sent this from Ogbomoso.

ayekooto05@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story