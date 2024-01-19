Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday, disclosed that the state will seek both legal and political means to exit the logjam caused by the sacking of its state and national assemblies members by the Court of Appeal in a decision that has now been discredited by the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had sacked 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the state assembly on the grounds that they were not validly nominated by the party.

A number of National Assembly members under the PDP were also affected.

The state assembly is scheduled to resume next week with fears being expressed that the surviving eight PDP members in the house may not inaugurate the new members having already met the required threshold for a quorum.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, Governor Mutfwang, however assured that legal and political means are being explored to resolve the situation.

He affirmed that discussions are ongoing on the matter to ensure that the state remains peaceful so that his government can focus on development.

Asked what is being done with the impending resumption of the state house of assembly, the governor said: “Yes, I think this is an ongoing discussion. And I can’t tell you anything now, because we are looking at all the possible solutions, legally, politically or otherwise, to ensure that my interest is to have a peaceful state that I can focus on development and governance.

“And therefore, we want to ensure that we reduce all areas of friction as much as we can.

“I want to particularly thank Nigerians for the interest they have shown in the Plateau situation. We do not take it for granted. And I believe that out of the Plateau situation, our jurisprudence will be enriched and justice will find sure footings in Nigeria are the future. That’s the much I can say.”

Details later…

