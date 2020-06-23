Sacked coronet Obas: Court orders Ogun govt to maintain status quo

Justice A. A Akinyemi of the Ogun State High Court has ordered the state government and 75 sacked coronet Obas, to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The coronet Obas had approached the court to challenge and restrain the government from deposing them.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the immediate past administration in the state headed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun on May 13, 2019, presented letters of appointment and promotion to the Obas.

It will also be recalled that the coronet Obas were sacked on February 6, 2020, by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration which described the processes of their appointments and upgrades as illegal.

The judge during the proceeding granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the government from sacking them.

The matter was adjourned till July 7, 2020, for further hearing.

