Sack reversal judgement, a sound defence of Nigeria Constitution ― Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has described the Appeal Court Judgement, which upturned his sack, as a sound defence of the Nigerian constitution.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki through his Special Assistant on Media and strategy Chucks Oko, shortly after the judgement by the three-member panel of the appellate court reversed the March 8 Judgement by Justice Inyang Ekwo which sacked him and his deputy for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi lauded the judges for a sound juridical articulation which reinforces the provisions of the Nation’s Constitution in matters relating to defection.

“The Court of Appeal has by the pronouncement, proven once again, that the Nation’s judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“This judgement has further strengthened my avowed commitment to continue offering my best for the State. I am assuring Ebonyians that no amount of distraction can derail him”, he stated

The Governor, however, dedicated the latest victory, first, to God, and to all Ebonyians and lovers of justice across the Country.

