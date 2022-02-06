Sachet water producers increase cost of bag from N100 to N130 in Niger

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) has said it has approved a new price regime from N100 to N130 per bag of sachet water, popularly called pure water, in Minna, Niger State capital.

The association said the new price regimes representing 30 percent increase takes effect from Monday, February 7, 2022.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Yahaya Ismaila Atsu, made the disclosure in a press briefing in Minna over the weekend.

He said that retailers are to retain the old price of N10 for a sachet of water to the general public in Minna.

Atsu stated that the association has inaugurated an implementation committee to ensure full compliance with the new price regime.

He, however, warned members against pushing for the sale of sachet water at night, highlighting that such sharp practices will not be accepted.

He said, “As a security concern of the producers, the producers must not push to sell water in the night by way of thinking that they are being smart.”

He said that the association will also monitor quack producers to ensure that such producers are reported to appropriate authorities for punitive actions.

The chairman explained that the new price regime was necessitated by increment in production cost, government revenues and taxes which he said are too heavy for the producers to bear the brunts alone.