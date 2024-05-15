The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), said that the “sabbatical silence” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is drifting the country into a one-party state, saying such is dangerous for its democracy.

The National President of NYLF, Afiyo Elliot, stated this while addressing newsmen at a press conference in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, that the party is not playing opposition roles and giving constructive criticisms.

The group said the PDP under the leadership of IIiya Damagun, has been working against the very existence of Nigeria’s democratic principles to lead the country into a one-party state so as to institutionalize and secure an authoritarian and dictatorial system in the country.

Elliot said, “The National Chairman of the party who is supposed to be the main opposition leader to give constructive criticisms so as to guarantee checks and balances, is unavoidably absent or has been on a deliberate, intentional and manipulated sabbatical (money-induced) silence.

“The National Spokesman of the party has taken over the role of the spokesman of the Rivers State Chapter and is rather busy with the affairs of Rivers State House of Assembly members at the detriment of the national affairs. We then wonder what will be the fate of democracy in the near future in our nation, as we tend to slide into a dictatorial state through a one-party system. This scenario indeed calls for concern by well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, geo-political or party affiliations.

” To this end, we call on all Nigerians to join us in this struggle to ensure that the planned destruction of the opposition parties especially the PDP, is completely halted, stopped and curtailed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE