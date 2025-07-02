SAA showcases Mauritius as premier holiday destination

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) recently organised a networking lunch with top CEOs of the travel trade to showcase Mauritius as a vibrant destination for leisure, weddings, honeymoons, and outdoor activities.

The event aimed to expose travel trade partners to the various opportunities that abound in Mauritius and highlight SAA’s best connections to the island nation.

Mrs Leke Bamtefa, SAA’s Country Manager, expressed excitement about the Mauritius route, stating that SAA has partnered with Emotions DMC, an experienced destination management company, to provide expert handling services to cater for clients’ requirements on the ground.

She added that based on the performance of the route, the airline hopes to organise a familiarisation trip for members of the travel trade to Mauritius to give them a firsthand experience of the destination.

Mr David Collard, MD of Emotions DMC, remarked that Mauritius is a melting pot of various destinations, surrounded by barrier reefs allowing safe water activities, and featuring attractions such as the longest zip line within the Indian Ocean, nightlife at the Green Bay, quad biking in the south, and the beautiful beaches and UNESCO site of the Lumorne Peninsula.

He noted that travel to Mauritius is visa-free, provided travelers have the requisite documents, including travel insurance, air ticket, and spending money of $100 per night with pre-booked tour activities.

The airline conducted a raffle draw holiday with flight tickets and hotel accommodation to Mauritius, with prizes won by Mrs Eloho Kagho, COO/Executive Director of Patelo Travels, and Mr. Muyiwa Matilukuro, MD/CEO of Victory Travels.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), Mr. Yinka Folami, also received a gift of goodwill from Emotions DMC and South African Airways.

The event highlighted SAA’s efforts to promote routes beyond Johannesburg and develop Mauritius as a potential market in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE