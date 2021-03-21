S/West govs, others, storm Ibadan for Bishop Wale Oke

Governors of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos states, as well as the National Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other dignitaries from all walks of life are expected to grace the special thanksgiving service to mark the election of Bishop Francis Wale Oke as National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The renowned cleric, who is also the Presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Oyo State, recently emerged as the 7th PFN president.

To this effect, a statement signed by Bishop Abiodun Adeniji, said that the thanksgiving service slated for the Garden of Victory, at PCU campus, Ibadan, would be held March 28, by 3 pm.

Others expected at the thanksgiving service include all state chapters CAN and PFN chairmen, Christian leaders and captains of industry, among other guests.

Meanwhile, the Wale Oke College of Missions and Evangelism (WOCOME), Ibadan, is also set to mark its first anniversary.

According to the Rector of the College, Dr Sola Ajagbe, in order to make the anniversary eventful, a four-day programme has been put in place.

Dr Ajagbe said the anniversary, which was flagged off on Friday with praises and message from Bishop Dapo Ogunsola, as well as prayers led by Pastor Adeniji and Bishop Abiodun Adeniji, would see two sets of students, matriculating today (Sunday).

The grand finale of the event will be marked with the foundation-laying of the permanent site of the institution at Kasumu village, Egbeda, Ibadan, which will be done by Bishop Wale Oke.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…